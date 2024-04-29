Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGCP. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,981. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

