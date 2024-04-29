Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $799,000 in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

