Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.53. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

