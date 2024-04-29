Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 155.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after buying an additional 145,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,142,000 after buying an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,422,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,958,000 after buying an additional 348,710 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

