Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Plug Power by 6.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 29,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Plug Power by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.46. 9,661,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,793,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

