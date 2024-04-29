Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,327 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.83. 790,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,518. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.