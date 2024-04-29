Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

BAERW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 49,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.