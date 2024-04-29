Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance
BAERW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 49,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.45.
About Bridger Aerospace Group
