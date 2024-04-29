Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $127.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $110.32 and last traded at $109.15, with a volume of 18468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.79.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 61,325.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

