Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,521.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,547.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,388.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.