Blue Chip Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVE stock opened at $180.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.38 and a 200-day moving average of $171.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

