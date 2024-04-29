Blue Chip Partners LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $50.24.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,335. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

