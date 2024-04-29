Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 37,306 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,306 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT stock opened at $345.00 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.88.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

