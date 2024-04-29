Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 242 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $81.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

