Blue Chip Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE CMS opened at $59.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

