Blue Chip Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $214.54 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.62. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

