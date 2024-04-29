Blue Chip Partners LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $914.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $955.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $360.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

