Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $927,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 48,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 349,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

