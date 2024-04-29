Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,428,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

