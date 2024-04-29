Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,130,000 after purchasing an additional 367,665 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,916,000 after purchasing an additional 313,438 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $159.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.92. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

