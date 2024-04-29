Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.
Blackline Safety Price Performance
Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.42.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
