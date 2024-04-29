BitTorrent-New Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $23.32 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001561 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000946 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001229 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001315 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000127 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $23,435,552.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.