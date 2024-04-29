Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Trading Down 1.8 %
BZQIY opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $7.24.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.