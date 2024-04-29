Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,096.0 days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
Shares of BPMUF stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $44.45.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
