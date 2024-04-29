Barclays Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $200.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.88.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $208.90 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 52.9% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

