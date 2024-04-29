Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Sunday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Patrick Allaway 259,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
