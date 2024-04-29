Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Sunday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Patrick Allaway 259,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

