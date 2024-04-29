Bank of America Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $205.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $223.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.97.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.32. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $147.90 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

