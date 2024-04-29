Bâloise Holding AG (BLHEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4983 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Bâloise’s previous dividend of $0.48.
Bâloise Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:BLHEY opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $16.10.
About Bâloise
