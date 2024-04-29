Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $70.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BALL. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Ball Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE BALL opened at $69.80 on Monday. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

