Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Up 17.4% in April

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Axonics Stock Up 0.1 %

AXNX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.78. 139,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.96 and a beta of 0.56. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,798 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

