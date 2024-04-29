AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Down 9.5% in April

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 7,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

NASDAQ AVDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.97. 228,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $1,672,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $914,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,918,824.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $1,672,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 454,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock worth $39,077,190 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 112,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,877,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 372,291 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 212.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,209,000 after buying an additional 907,305 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

