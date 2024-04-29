Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $219.03 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

