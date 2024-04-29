Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. 15,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a PE ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 0.49. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

