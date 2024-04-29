Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 10,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 600,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,205. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atossa Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jonathan Finn purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

