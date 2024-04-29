ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Earns Buy Rating from BWS Financial

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday.

Get ATN International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATN International

ATN International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. ATN International has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.