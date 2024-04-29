Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

AUB opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

