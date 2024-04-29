Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Up 51.0% in April

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 662,200 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ASTI opened at $0.10 on Monday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $378,621.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.