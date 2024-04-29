ARQ (ARQ) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ARQ to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ARQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% ARQ Competitors -14.40% -42.23% -22.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ARQ has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ Competitors 43 371 338 9 2.41

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 24.84%. Given ARQ’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARQ has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARQ and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million -$12.25 million -15.74 ARQ Competitors $1.05 billion $41.01 million 11.91

ARQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

