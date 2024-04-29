Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.75.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.
Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on ARKR
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.