Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

