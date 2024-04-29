Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,255,000 after acquiring an additional 781,929 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 503.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,502,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after buying an additional 130,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in UGI by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 277,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,482,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,086,000 after buying an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.16. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

