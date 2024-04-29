Argyle Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,143,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 468,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 67,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WBD opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.