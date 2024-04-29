Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain plc ( NASDAQ:ARBK Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL owned approximately 0.06% of Argo Blockchain as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARBK opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

