Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.
Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
Shares of ARBK opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.45.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
