Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.94

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 545811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

