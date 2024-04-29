Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.17

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 113642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,105 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,582,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,485,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

