Archrock (AROC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Up 0.8 %

AROC opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Archrock has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archrock

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.