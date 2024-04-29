Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. 15,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,843. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,525 shares of company stock worth $1,911,471. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

