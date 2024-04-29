Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $12.37

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.37.

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $13.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,341.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,640 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd grew its position in TAL Education Group by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,150,000 after buying an additional 4,101,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,981,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after buying an additional 200,331 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,501,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,230,000 after buying an additional 1,824,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,239,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 629,151 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group



TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

