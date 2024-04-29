Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ames National stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) by 2,044.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. CWM LLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATLO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792. Ames National has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ames National’s payout ratio is 89.26%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

