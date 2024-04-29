American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $377.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

