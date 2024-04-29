AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.62) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $951.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.06 million. AMC Entertainment also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.620–0.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.95.

NYSE:AMC opened at $3.41 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $897.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

