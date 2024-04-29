Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ally Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

